Mississauga man faces multiple charges in historical sex assault investigation

Toronto police have arrested a 49-year-old man in a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police allege that between 1981 and 1987 a man sexually assaulted two boys and two girls on multiple occasions.

They say the boys and girls were between five and 12 at the time of the alleged assaults.

Police say Doug McCormack of Mississauga was arrested on Monday.

McCormack is charged with three counts of sexual assault, sexual intercourse with a female under 14, indecent assault on a female, indecent assault on a male and two counts of buggery.