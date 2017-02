One person was killed following a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. near the area of Keele Street and Rivermede Road.

York Regional Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keel Street is closed in both directions from Highway 7 to Bowes Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Collision: Keele St/Rivermede Rd, Vau closed in both directions due to single veh accident involving injuries. Traffic delays – Avoid area — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 21, 2017

YRP advise Keele St is shut down in both directs from HWY 7 to Bowes Rd, due to MVC at Rivermede — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 21, 2017