Community group lobbies City of Vancouver to allow tiny homes

A community organization is asking Vancouver to allow residents to live in tiny homes.

The BC Tiny House Collective has put a proposal forward asking the city to be part of the housing discussion.

Right now, tiny homes, which are less than 500 square feet and on wheels, can’t be parked on city streets.

The group wants them legalized and says the structures make housing more affordable and sustainable.

“For some people it’s freedom, peace of mind, because they don’t have to pay very hefty rent or they can kind of live a more simple life,” said Anastasia Koutalianos from the BC Tiny House Collective. “I think it just adds character and diversity to housing in a community where we already exist.”

The collective says it wants to work with the city as partners for tiny house pilot projects.

