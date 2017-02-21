Toronto police launch week-long distracted driving campaign

Toronto police are targeting drivers who use cellphones in their vehicles during a week-long distracted driving campaign dubbed “That Text or Call Could End It All.”

The campaign, which begins Monday and ends on Sunday, will focus on drivers who talk, text, type, dial or compose emails on their mobile devices.

“That one second you may take to answer that text or maybe look at the time is one second that could take somebody’s life,” Const. Clint Stibbe said.

Police said the campaign will incorporate the use of a hearse as well as stealth and fully marked cruisers.

“Officers are continuously working towards making the roads safer that which includes distracted driving enforcement throughout the year,” Stibbe said.

Since 2011, police said they’ve issued over 109,000 tickets for offences related to distracted driving.

Police are reminding motorists to refrain from picking up their hand-held devices while driving and to pay full attention to the road.

Penalties for distracted driving include fines of between $490 to $1,000 and three demerit points. Novice drivers also face the prospect of a licence suspension.

“As a G1 or G2 graduated license driver, if you are convicted of an offence of using a cellphone, your license will be suspended upon conviction,” Stibbe said.

