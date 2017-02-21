Perth County crash involving ambulance sends seven people to hospital

A collision involving a car and an ambulance sent seven people to hospital Monday afternoon in Perth County.

Officers were called to the scene on Perth Line 29 and Road 112, south of Stratford, at around 2:20p.m.

Four people inside the blue sedan were sent to hospital, two were said to be listed in critical but stable condition.

The ambulance had two paramedics and one patient inside at the time of the crash. They were sent to hospital for assessment, but were not hurt.

Police have said an air ambulance was called to the scene, but was later cancelled.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.