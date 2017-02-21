Suspect in custody after taxi driver stabbed in Scarborough

A male suspect is in custody after a taxi driver was stabbed in Scarborough overnight.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Stonefield Crescent near Highway 401 and Neilson Road.

Officers located a male taxi driver in his 30s with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was located and arrested at the scene.

Police said no further suspects are being sought in the case.