A man in his early 40s was stabbed shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of Champlain Street and Logan Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the victim transported himself to hospital and is in stable condition.

Armed agression corner Champlain & Logan. A man showed up in hospital with stab wounds. Under investigation by police. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/uHURWgFWaB — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 21, 2017

There are currently no witnesses as the police continue to investigate.