Two injured in separate Toronto shootings Monday night
Two people were injured following two separate shootings in Toronto Monday night.
The first shooting took place at a condo building around 9:15 p.m. on Harrison Garden Boulevard near Avondale Avenue and Yonge Street.
Police said officers arrived and located a male in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police said they are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting.
The first is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall, wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants and shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a longer jacket, black or grey jeans and a toque with a hood.
The second shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Gerrard Street near Bay Street and Yonge Street.
Police said a male in his 20’s was found with a gunshot wound inside the Chelsea Hotel.
He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police have not released any details on suspects.
