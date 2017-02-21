Crime
February 21, 2017 6:23 am
Updated: February 21, 2017 6:24 am

Two injured in separate Toronto shootings Monday night

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

A male in his 20s was injured following a shooting at the Chelsea Hotel in Toronto on Feb. 20, 2017.

Global News
A A

Two people were injured following two separate shootings in Toronto Monday night.

The first shooting took place at a condo building around 9:15 p.m. on Harrison Garden Boulevard near Avondale Avenue and Yonge Street.

Police said officers arrived and located a male in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police said they are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting.

The first is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall, wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants and shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a longer jacket, black or grey jeans and a toque with a hood.

The second shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Gerrard Street near Bay Street and Yonge Street.

Police said a male in his 20’s was found with a gunshot wound inside the Chelsea Hotel.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police have not released any details on suspects.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chelsea Hotel
condo shooting
shootings in Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News