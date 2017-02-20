Thousands come out for return of Waskimo in Regina

Organizers are heralding the return of Waskimo a success as more than 5,000 people came out for the winter festival.

“The number of corporate sponsors that have stepped up to help fund this event, that’s a good measurement as well, and the traction that we had on social media too,” Jim Aho, Waskimo festival producer, said.

One of the major draws of the festival was the “Outhouse Races,” where teams raced against each other, pushing a porta-potty down the ice.

The first place winner, Team Escape Manor proved victorious, receiving the “Golden Plunger” award for their efforts.

“I don’t think there’s practicing for an outhouse race, I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing. All these years of sitting on the toilet, really comes together,” Shaun Hesse of Team Escape Manor/Jaleta Pacers laughed.

Off the ice, other activities included a free sleigh ride around Wascana Lake and an indoor carnival at the Conexus Arts Centre.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing as the outdoor ice sailing event was grounded due to light or no wind.

“[I’m] trying to be an ice sailor today, the lack of wind makes it tough,” Henry Schubach said.

“The ice is 100 per cent safe. The ice is a little bit sloppy and slushy, that’s the only challenge. But you know, six degrees and sunshine in the middle of February… can’t argue with that,” Aho said.

The festival was put on hold in 2003, after the dredging of Wascana Lake.