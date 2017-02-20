Kelowna Mountie assaulted during traffic stop, suspect flees on foot: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a man they say assaulted an officer during a traffic stop before fleeing on foot.

Police pulled over a black Ford F-150 pickup truck early Sunday morning because of a complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 97 between McCurdy Road and Highway 33.

According to police, the officer began an impaired driving investigation after noting symptoms of intoxication.

When the officer demanded a breath sample, they said the driver grabbed the officer and pushed past him before fleeing on foot.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and quickly located and arrested a suspect.

“We are grateful that our officer was not injured during this incident,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “Kelowna RCMP would also like to commend their complainant for not only recognizing the potential hazard the erratic driver posed to other motorists on the highway, but also for immediately passing that information along to police.”

Mounties said the driver, a 21-year-old Alberta man, faces both driving prohibitions and fines under the BC Motor Vehicle Act as well as potential criminal charges.

He has been released from custody and is expected to appear at the Kelowna Law Courts on May 8, 2017.