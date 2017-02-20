Drone customers disappointed, still waiting for orders after paying thousands up front

An Edmonton-based drone retailer who accepted thousands of dollars from customers for the latest flying model has not fulfilled orders or issued refunds.

“Where is my drone? I want my money,” said Aaron Morin, who paid Droneology $1,588 in October for the new DJI Mavic Pro, one of the company’s newest models for aerial photography.

“That was the only way to do the preorder: pay the entire sum up front,” said Morin, who – like other customers – called and emailed the store repeatedly for months in search of answers. Almost four months later, he and other customers are still stymied.

Droneology has since closed its retail store in the West Edmonton Mall, but its e-commerce website is still active.

Morin and other customers said the company’s Facebook page was bursting with angry comments and demands for refunds, but those remarks have been removed. Customers who posted concerns come from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and elsewhere.

The company posted an update on the Facebook page Thursday.

“We are in the process of refunding all payments for unfilled orders…Watch for updates, and again, please, we are doing all we can to facilitate this as expediently as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the message said.

“We are currently dealing with Vendor and Lease Issues beyond our control, but will ensure you are dealt with as soon as humanly possible.”

But customers said they’ve heard similar promises over the last few months.

“We can’t contact these guys. They don’t return your calls, they’re as elusive as can be,” said Ray Brown, who paid almost $2,000 cash for the promised drone.

“That’s a lot of money,” said his daughter, Danielle Brown, who said the experience has been frustrating.

Customer Hal Nguyen said he used his credit card to pay most of the bill. He is only out about $400 because he paid the balance using a credit card.

“They said I was number 15 on the list, then I was moved up to number 11 and then they closed the store,” he said.

“I still haven’t received my money or my drone.”

Some customers said they expressly bought the drone at the Edmonton store because of the DJI, a logo that’s featured prominently and exclusively on the exterior.

“The reason I chose this company was because they have the DJI brand on the top of the store,” said Morin, who believed the store was directly owned by the manufacturer. which it is not.

“It’s like buying from the Apple Store, instead of another retailer, when you’re buying an iPhone,” he said.

“I called the legal department (of DJI in New York) and they told me it’s a reseller, nothing else.”

Adam Lisberg, corporate communications director for DJI North America, told Global News “the store owner tells us he’s in the process of refunding everyone with an outstanding order.”

Store owner Ron Windmueller contacted Global News to say his store is bankrupt, claiming manufacturer DJI promised to pay for $106,000 (U.S.) in store renovations, but later reneged.

“Unfortunately, they never paid for anything, I had to pay for it myself,” said Windmueller, who said he applied customers’ deposits to pay bills.

“The (West Edmonton) Mall took it all. Anytime money came in, I had to give money to them.”

Windmueller said he intends to reimburse 20 customers, who paid about $26,000 in deposits to his business, from a personal line of credit.

“I have a commitment to my customers,” he said. “I hold myself to a higher standard, it’s not their (the customers’ ) fault that DJI didn’t do what they said they would do.

Windmueller says refunds to consumers will begin later this week.