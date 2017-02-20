Crime
February 20, 2017

Montreal police investigate after senior found dead in CHSLD

Rachel Lau
Rachel Lau/Global News
A 60-year-old woman has been declared dead after being found lifeless inside the Émilie-Gamelin longterm care facility (CHSLD) in Montreal’s east-end.

Authorities received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. after she was found unconscious.

“Police officers tried to revive her,” said Daniel Lacoursière, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

“Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. They declared her dead on the scene.”

The case is considered a homicide.

A 55-year-old man was arrested nearby and will be questioned by investigators.

It is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

