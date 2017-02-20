Montreal police investigate after senior found dead in CHSLD
A 60-year-old woman has been declared dead after being found lifeless inside the Émilie-Gamelin longterm care facility (CHSLD) in Montreal’s east-end.
Authorities received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. after she was found unconscious.
“Police officers tried to revive her,” said Daniel Lacoursière, a spokesperson for Montreal police.
“Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. They declared her dead on the scene.”
The case is considered a homicide.
A 55-year-old man was arrested nearby and will be questioned by investigators.
It is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.
