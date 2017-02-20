CDN-NDG Montreal police station 26 moves to new location
Montreal police are advising residents of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) that Station 26 will be relocated Friday, Feb. 24.
The station says it is one of its steps towards being the “police of the future” and will be fully operational during the move.
Here’s what you need to know:
As of Friday, Feb. 24, the station will be:
- located at 7409 Mountain Sights Ave., corner of Jean-Talon Street
- Accessible by Namur Metro station
- Tel: 514-280-0126
- Hours: Every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Police advise anyone wishing to contact them outside of opening hours to dial 911.
As of Thursday, Feb. 23, the station’s original location at 5995 Decarie Blvd., corner of Van Horne Avenue, will be closed.
Police advise residents to reach out to neighbouring stations, if necessary:
- Station 11 in NDG: 6255 Somerled Ave., 514-280-0111
- Station 24 in Outremont: 1435 Van Horne Ave., 514-280-0124
- Station 9 in Côte Saint-Luc: 5757 Cavendish Blvd., 51-280-0109
- Station 12 in Westmount: 21 Stanton St., 514-280-0112
Emergency services will be fully operational during the move; in case of emergency call 911.
