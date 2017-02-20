Death of man found in Bowness duplex considered suspicious: Calgary police

Calgary police say the death of a man whose body was found in a Bowness duplex Sunday afternoon has been deemed suspicious.

Officers said Monday the homicide unit is investigating and officers remained at the home as of noon.

Emergency crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of 41 Avenue N.W.

An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

