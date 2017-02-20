Saskatoon weather outlook – foggy Family Day, cooler days ahead

Near zero visibility started Saskatoon’s Family Day as mist and fog continues.

Saskatoon Forecast

Family Day

Fog, freezing fog and mist with near zero visibility started the day in Saskatoon with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark after some mixed precipitation fell last night.

The combination of some rain, snow and ice pellets falling overnight injected enough moisture into our atmosphere that we’ll probably see mist and fog patches continue through the day and into tomorrow.

Pretty mild Family Day out there – Saskatoon is currently sitting at +2! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/pwaaFq21qH — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 20, 2017

Temperatures bounced up to 2 degrees by noon with an afternoon high expected another degree or so higher under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around tonight as well with mist and fog patches at times as we cool down to around -4.

Tuesday

-10 is around what it’ll feel like Tuesday morning with wind chill under mostly cloudy skies that’ll stick around through the day with a slight chance of flurries, particularly in the afternoon.

Temperatures should recover up to a daytime high just above the freezing mark with some mist and fog patches continuing into the day at times.

Wednesday-Friday

Mostly cloudy skies are likely to stick around for the rest of the work week with a slight chance of flurries until Friday and a few sunny breaks possible.

We may see a bit more sunshine early in the day on Friday before clouds build back in.

Cooler air will sink in both aloft and at the surface with daytime highs falling from -2 on Wednesday down into mid-minus single digits Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Predominantly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with our best chance of a few sunny breaks being early Saturday with a good chance of flurries on Sunday.

Temperatures continue to fall this weekend with daytime highs dipping further into minus single digits and morning lows back into the minus teens.

Arctic air does look like it’ll be making a return as we head into the end of the month and the beginning of March.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Camille McCallum at Sandy Bay:

