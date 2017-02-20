Canada
February 20, 2017 12:38 pm

Woman taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, burns after downtown Toronto fire

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire in the city's downtown Monday morning.

John Hanley / Global News
A A

A Toronto woman in her 50s is recovering in hospital after a three-alarm fire at a downtown high-rise Monday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called to the building near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East shortly after 8:50 a.m. A spokesperson told Global News the fire was contained inside a unit on one of the upper floors.

After the woman was located, she was taken to local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire was designated a third-alarm due to the amount of smoke coming from the building.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Sherbourne fire
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services
Toronto Paramedics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News