Woman taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, burns after downtown Toronto fire
A A
A Toronto woman in her 50s is recovering in hospital after a three-alarm fire at a downtown high-rise Monday morning.
Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called to the building near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East shortly after 8:50 a.m. A spokesperson told Global News the fire was contained inside a unit on one of the upper floors.
After the woman was located, she was taken to local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.
The fire was designated a third-alarm due to the amount of smoke coming from the building.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments