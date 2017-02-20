Woman taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, burns after downtown Toronto fire

A Toronto woman in her 50s is recovering in hospital after a three-alarm fire at a downtown high-rise Monday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called to the building near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East shortly after 8:50 a.m. A spokesperson told Global News the fire was contained inside a unit on one of the upper floors.

3 Alarm high-rise residential fire at Dundas & Sherbourne. One person injured at this time. pic.twitter.com/jVlCj4qvNM — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 20, 2017

After the woman was located, she was taken to local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire was designated a third-alarm due to the amount of smoke coming from the building.