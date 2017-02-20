Man found guilty of criminal negligence in 2013 drug-related death of Saint John teen

A 28-year-old Saint John man has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death following the December 2013 death of a teen who had taken a highly potent drug.

Richard Valiquette was charged after the body of 17-year-old Gavin Adams was found partially buried in a snow bank Dec. 13, 2013. An October trial heard Adams and a friend purchased and consumed four drug tablets each from Valiquette, which contained a highly potent LSD-type drug 25i.

Valiquette had earlier pleaded guilty to making psychedelic drugs.

Valiquette showed no emotion before, during or after Justice Fred Ferguson delivered his verdict. He has been released while he waits for a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 12.

Adams’ father, David thanked those he says have helped get the word out about dangerous drugs, and protect other children from harm.

“I think this judgement today goes a long way to helping children get through difficult times in their lives, and this will help them do so more safely,” he said.

‘In your mind, you have what Gavin would have wanted’

Adams says the past three years have been difficult for everyone.

“It’s like nothing else that you can imagine,” Adams said.

“There’s no expectations for the future. You just deal with things as they come and I think, in your mind, you have what Gavin would have wanted us to do, and what would be good for society as a whole.”

Adams says the manufacturing of chemicals is far more advanced than it even had been, and it’s changing the way teenagers experiment with drugs.

“Experimental drugs that teenagers do in their teens used to be marijuana, alcohol, maybe LSD. But now there are new substances out there that are lethal,” he said.

“Unfortunately now, substances that are made in laboratories are replacing these substances because they’re a lot cheaper, in many cases they’re way more potent, but they are lethal and they’re killing kids all the time.”

Valiquette was originally charged with manslaughter, which was later withdrawn.

The sentencing hearing in April is expected to include victim impact statements.