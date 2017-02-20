Connor McDavid named NHL third star of the week

Connor McDavid continued his outstanding sophomore season last week with six points in three games, which earned him the NHL third star of the week.

McDavid’s performance helped the Edmonton Oilers to three straight wins. The team now has 72 points (32-19-8) and sits in second place in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers’ superstar centre started the week with two assists in a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Valentine’s Day.

He then posted a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 16.

McDavid finished the week with his 20th goal of the campaign Saturday night in a 3-1 win in Chicago.

The 20-year-old leads the NHL with 67 points in 59 games.

The Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine was named first star of the week, and the Toronto Maple Leafs Nazem Kadri was selected second star.