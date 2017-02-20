Public consultations on tap for new Vendôme tunnel

The agency that runs the city’s metro and bus services is holding a set of public consultations on the new tunnel planned to bridge the Vendôme metro and commuter rail stations, with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) superhospital.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) estimates the new tunnel will cost around$80 million, and is designed to serve a massive increase in pedestrian traffic. The STM predicts a jump from 9 million to 18 million people by 2021.

While the new tunnel is a welcome development to many users who say it’s difficult to get through the maze-like underground network currently in place, not everyone is happy about the situation.

Linda Jelley for example, works at the daycare for MUHC employees. She’s only been at her current workplace for one year. Now she’s concerned she’ll have to move again during construction.

Jelley said the project should have been planned in such a way so that the Superhospital and the tunnel opened at the same time, avoiding potential headaches down the road.

Construction is scheduled to start in the fall and projected to last two years.