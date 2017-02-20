Sledder missing in Revelstoke’s Boulder Mountain area

A search is underway for a missing snowmobiler in the Revelstoke area.

The search began Sunday night in the Boulder Mountain area.

RCMP say the missing snowmobiler, a 48-year-old man from Hinton Alberta, had been riding with a group of friends who had departed from Boulder Cabin.

They say the man became separated from his friends while returning to Peaks Lodge.

“Revelstoke Search and Rescue were activated and sent riders up into the last known areas where the rider may have been travelling. Revelstoke SAR was active searching for the missing male until almost 4:30 in the morning,” Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky said in a news release.

RCMP have closed Boulder Mountain Recreation area to help facilitate the search for the missing sledder.

They say the missing man is a very experienced sledder who was riding a red Polaris 800. He was wearing a bright green jacket and black pants.

His name has not been released.