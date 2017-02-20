Hamilton man dies after falling through ice at Norfolk County conservation area

Norfolk County OPP say they have retrieved the body of a 68-year-old Hamilton, Ont. man who fell through the ice at a pond in the Waterford North Conservation Area on Saturday.

Emergency officials were first called to the area north of Simcoe, Ont. after receiving reports that two people — the 68-year-old man and a nine-year-old boy — fell through the ice shortly after 5 p.m.

Investigators revealed the man fell through while ice fishing about 24 metres from shore. The boy, who was skating on the pond, fell through when he came to the man’s aid.

Several bystanders came to the aid of both males, with the nine-year-old being pulled from the water soon after. However, several attempts to rescue the man were unsuccessful, according to police.

The OPP Under-Water Search and Recovery Unit retrieved the 68-year-old’s body on Sunday. Initial attempts to locate the male were called off on Saturday due to safety concerns.

Police say 68-year-old Jani Daliyanazlou of Hamilton, Ont. was pronounced dead by the attending coroner.