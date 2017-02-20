Bridge
February 20, 2017 10:10 am

B.C. resident gets licence to run tours on Lions Gate Bridge

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Stephanie Trimble - Lions Gate Bridge

A A

If you have ever wondered what the view is like from the top of the Lions Gate Bridge, you might get a chance to see it.

B.C. resident Kevin Thomson has been given a two year licence to run tours on the bridge.

There are still many details to work out before climbing can begin but climbers would enter the maintenance towers on the bridge and climb up wearing a harness.

They would then enjoy views of Vancouver and the North Shore from a platform high above.

There is no word yet on when tours may start and while the price has not been fixed, it’s estimated it would cost between $250 and $300.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bridge
Lions Gate Bridge
Lions Gate Bridge view
Vancouver
Vancouver BC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News