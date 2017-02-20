B.C. resident gets licence to run tours on Lions Gate Bridge

If you have ever wondered what the view is like from the top of the Lions Gate Bridge, you might get a chance to see it.

B.C. resident Kevin Thomson has been given a two year licence to run tours on the bridge.

There are still many details to work out before climbing can begin but climbers would enter the maintenance towers on the bridge and climb up wearing a harness.

They would then enjoy views of Vancouver and the North Shore from a platform high above.

There is no word yet on when tours may start and while the price has not been fixed, it’s estimated it would cost between $250 and $300.