What to do at Festival du Voyageur: Monday

WINNIPEG — It’s Louis Riel Day in Manitoba. If you’re itching to head to Festival du Voyageur, there are plenty of fun activities to try out, such as a wood carving competition and voyageur games.

Here’s a helpful list of all the events you can attend on Louis Riel Day.

Admission

Day admission to Voyageur Park:

Adult (18 years old and up): $20

Youth (5 – 17 years old): $10

4 and under: free

Voyageur 10-day pass

Adult (18 years old and up) :$34

Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13

4 and under – free

A map of the Festival du Voyageur grounds

Voyageur Park

From 10 a.m..until 7 p.m., you can stop by Global Winnipeg’s table at the Festival du Voyageur souvenir tent and have your photo taken with our green screen technology on one of three backgrounds.

New this year at Festival du Voyageur is the wood carving challenge, in partnership with the Winnipeg River Chainsaw Carving Association. Seven internationally renowned sculptor will gather at Voyageur Park and rev up their chainsaws to sculpt spectacular works of art.

Rivière-Rouge Tent MTS

11:00 a.m. – Carmen Campagne

12:30 p.m. – L’ensemble Folklorique de la Rivière-Rouge

2:00 p.m. – Sierra Noble

3:30 p.m. – Indian City

5:15 p.m. – Alfa Rococo

Sugar Shack Caisse Financial Group

10:30 a.m. – Daniel Gervais

12:00 p.m. – The Bart House Band

1:45 p.m. – Del Barber

3:30 p.m. – Ça Claque!

5:15 p.m. – Danny Boudreau Party

La Prairie Tent



11:00 a.m. – Magicien Patrick Gregoire

12:15 p.m. – Madame Diva

1:30 p.m. – Mr. Circus

2:45 p.m. – Marijo

Snow Bar Liquor Mart

12:30 p.m. – Jack the Giants

2:00 p.m. – Sean Burns

3:30 p.m. – Jack the Giants

5:00 p.m. – Sean Burns

Pembina Tent Investors Group

12:15 p.m. – Mélanie Brulée

1:30 p.m. – Quinton Blair

3:15 p.m. – Scott Nolan

5:00 p.m. – Nadia and Jason Burnstick

Fort Gibraltor

10:00 a.m. – Historical Interpretation

11:00 a.m. – Voyageur Apprenticeship

11:00 a.m. – Lunch in La Maison du Bourgeois

4:00 p.m. – Kitchen Party

4:00 p.m. – Dinner in La Maison du Bourgeois

Voyageur Trading Post

8:00 p.m. – Jocelyne Baribeau

8:30 p.m. – Alexandre Désilets

9:30 p.m. – Les Soeurs Boulay

Rendez-vous on Ice

Closed due to warm temperatures.

Mon Ami Louis

6:00 p.m. – Trapper’s Feast

Maison Chaboillez

12:00 p.m. – Le Cabaret du Fort Rouge

The Marion Hotel

7:00 p.m. – Voyageur Games