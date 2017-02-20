What to do at Festival du Voyageur: Monday
WINNIPEG — It’s Louis Riel Day in Manitoba. If you’re itching to head to Festival du Voyageur, there are plenty of fun activities to try out, such as a wood carving competition and voyageur games.
Here’s a helpful list of all the events you can attend on Louis Riel Day.
Admission
Day admission to Voyageur Park:
Adult (18 years old and up): $20
Youth (5 – 17 years old): $10
4 and under: free
Voyageur 10-day pass
Adult (18 years old and up) :$34
Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13
4 and under – free
A map of the Festival du Voyageur grounds
Voyageur Park
From 10 a.m..until 7 p.m., you can stop by Global Winnipeg’s table at the Festival du Voyageur souvenir tent and have your photo taken with our green screen technology on one of three backgrounds.
New this year at Festival du Voyageur is the wood carving challenge, in partnership with the Winnipeg River Chainsaw Carving Association. Seven internationally renowned sculptor will gather at Voyageur Park and rev up their chainsaws to sculpt spectacular works of art.
Rivière-Rouge Tent MTS
11:00 a.m. – Carmen Campagne
12:30 p.m. – L’ensemble Folklorique de la Rivière-Rouge
2:00 p.m. – Sierra Noble
3:30 p.m. – Indian City
5:15 p.m. – Alfa Rococo
Sugar Shack Caisse Financial Group
10:30 a.m. – Daniel Gervais
12:00 p.m. – The Bart House Band
1:45 p.m. – Del Barber
3:30 p.m. – Ça Claque!
5:15 p.m. – Danny Boudreau Party
La Prairie Tent
11:00 a.m. – Magicien Patrick Gregoire
12:15 p.m. – Madame Diva
1:30 p.m. – Mr. Circus
2:45 p.m. – Marijo
Snow Bar Liquor Mart
12:30 p.m. – Jack the Giants
2:00 p.m. – Sean Burns
3:30 p.m. – Jack the Giants
5:00 p.m. – Sean Burns
Pembina Tent Investors Group
12:15 p.m. – Mélanie Brulée
1:30 p.m. – Quinton Blair
3:15 p.m. – Scott Nolan
5:00 p.m. – Nadia and Jason Burnstick
Fort Gibraltor
10:00 a.m. – Historical Interpretation
11:00 a.m. – Voyageur Apprenticeship
11:00 a.m. – Lunch in La Maison du Bourgeois
4:00 p.m. – Kitchen Party
4:00 p.m. – Dinner in La Maison du Bourgeois
Voyageur Trading Post
8:00 p.m. – Jocelyne Baribeau
8:30 p.m. – Alexandre Désilets
9:30 p.m. – Les Soeurs Boulay
Rendez-vous on Ice
Closed due to warm temperatures.
Mon Ami Louis
6:00 p.m. – Trapper’s Feast
Maison Chaboillez
12:00 p.m. – Le Cabaret du Fort Rouge
The Marion Hotel
7:00 p.m. – Voyageur Games
