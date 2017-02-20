Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving wrong way on 401 off-ramp: Woodstock Police

Woodstock Police have charged a 45-year-old man with impaired driving after he allegedly drove the wrong way on a 401 off-ramp Sunday.

According to a media release, an officer first witnessed the male, driving a Ford Explorer, drive through a red light southbound on Norwich Ave. at Juliana Dr.

As the officer followed the vehicle, they observed the driver turn eastbound onto the westbound 401 off-ramp at Norwich Ave.

Police say a 15-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time.

Police later charged the driver, a 45-year-old male from the Kincardine, Ont. area, with impaired driving. He later provided a breath sample that was over twice the legal limit, according to police.