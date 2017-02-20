Surrey RCMP investigating after Dodge Charger set on fire

Surrey RCMP is now investigating after a man was seen on camera setting fire to a Dodge Charger.

Police say on Feb. 13 at approximately 2:45 a.m. Surrey Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire in the 13200-block of 98 Avenue.

When the fire department arrived they found a 2015 Dodge Charger that was fully engulfed.

Police canvassed the area for video and found one that showed a man pouring liquid, believed to be a type of accelerant, on to the vehicle and setting it on fire. The man then fled the area on foot.

He is described as being between 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, with a medium build and wearing a dark hoodie with dark track pants and two white stripes down the legs.

Surrey RCMP is asking if anyone witnessed the vehicle being set on fire, or saw the man described, or know of his identity to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.