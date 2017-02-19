Small plane crashes into New Jersey residential street, pilot hospitalized

A small plane crashed into a New Jersey residential street on Sunday, damaging at least one or two parked vehicles but narrowly missing homes just a few feet away.

Local media cited emergency responders as saying that the pilot was pulled alive from the wreckage after being trapped in the mangled plane for a while and was later hospitalized.

The pilot’s condition was not immediately known.

Neighbours described the crash as sounding and feeling like an earthquake, saying that it was miraculous no one was killed.

No injuries were reported on the ground and the crash was under investigation.