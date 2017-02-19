Canada
February 19, 2017 7:25 pm

Rollover near Standard Sunday claims life of Strathmore man

By

A Strathmore man is dead following a collision near Standard Sunday morning.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
A 35-year-old Strathmore man is dead following a rollover single-vehicle collision near Standard Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 561 and Highway 840 at around 1:30 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the driver and only person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

