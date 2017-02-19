Rollover near Standard Sunday claims life of Strathmore man
A A
A 35-year-old Strathmore man is dead following a rollover single-vehicle collision near Standard Sunday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Highway 561 and Highway 840 at around 1:30 a.m.
When emergency crews arrived, the driver and only person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP continue to investigate.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments