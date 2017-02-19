World
February 19, 2017 7:17 pm

Anti-Trump message projected on UK parliament building in London

By Staff The Associated Press

The Houses of Parliament in London on Sunday became the backdrop for a large projection reading “Say No to Trump”.

The projection, a stand against US President Donald Trump‘s proposed state visit to the UK, lasted about an hour.

The stunt was organised by Global Justice Now, a non-government organisation campaigning for social justice that is part of the Stop Trump coalition.

It comes the evening before lawmakers will debate the proposed state visit.

When the debate takes place, tens of thousands of people are expected to gather outside parliament to protest.

Global Justice Now Director Nick Dearden, who was at the event Sunday night, said it was extraordinary that Donald Trump should be given a state visit.

