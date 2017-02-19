Canada
February 19, 2017 6:43 pm

Medical incident sparks 5-vehicle crash in Moose Jaw: Police

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Moose Jaw Police say two people were taken to hospital after a five-vehicle collission on Sunday.

Two people were taken to hospital after a five-vehicle collision in Moose Jaw Sunday.

The driver of a pickup truck had a medical incident that caused his vehicle to collide with four parked cars and then strike the Tim Horton’s on Thatcher Drive around 2 p.m., police said.

A pedestrian outside the restaurant was also hit and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

