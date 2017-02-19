Search underway for missing 23-year-old man in Antigonish county

RCMP in Antigonish county are searching the Monastery area for a 23-year-old man.

Craig Joseph Perry was last seen leaving his Linwood community residence around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

His vehicle was abandoned on the East Tracadie Road at Barrios Beach.

RCMP haven’t been able to locate Perry and are asking the public for help finding him.

Perry is described as Caucasian, with short black hair and a long black beard. He is six-foot five and 165 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with pink writing on it, white shoes or boots and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.

An air and ground search were conducted along Barrios Beach but were unsuccessful.

An RCMP underwater recovery team has been called in but Perry is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902- 863-6500. Should callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text TIP202 + your message to CRIMES (274637) or by secure online tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.