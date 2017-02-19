Nova Scotia on track to rebounding after massive blizzard

Snow removal crews have been working around the clock since the blizzard that walloped Nova Scotia on February 13.

Warmer weather has helped make conditions favourable for snow removal over the weekend and the overall progress is being praised by many.

“It’s been going very well,” said Tony Mancini, Dartmouth’s councillor for District 6. “You have to remember 80 centimetres in a couple of days… It’s going quite remarkably.”

Mancini said many of the residents he’s spoken with have been impressed with the amount of snow crews have been able to clear away.

“I’ve received more compliments than complaints,” Mancini said.

The municipality is enforcing the overnight parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for continued snow clearing operations.

There are over 8,000 fire hydrants in the municipality and most of them were buried in the storm.

Some still need to be dug out! Big help to firefighters@HFXFirefighters pic.twitter.com/oCRIiCn7Fx — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) February 19, 2017

Halifax Water is responsible for clearing them out but fire crews have also pitched in to speed up the progress.

It’s an area that still needs help from those willing and able.

“The residents of Halifax, they know where hydrants are in relation to their homes and if they are physically capable and they’re not going to injure themselves, we recommend they clear them out three feet around all sides and at least out to the street,” Halifax Fire Chief Jim Gates said.

Gates also added it’s important for people to be mindful of where they park to allow for emergency vehicle access.

“You get cars parked on either side of the street and you’re trying to get something like a fire truck down the middle of the street – it’s virtually impossible,” Gates said.

The municipality said it will take five to seven days before sidewalks are fully accessible in all areas. And, while most bus stops have been cleared, they will continue to work on all of them until they’re complete.