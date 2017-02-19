PQ youth vote against controversial ban on religious symbols

At a congress in Victoriaville over the weekend, the Parti Québécois‘ youth wing voted to tow the party line when it comes to religious accommodation.

While all three opposition parties at the National Assembly are in favour of a ban on religious symbols for public servants in a position of authority, some members of the Parti Québécois (PQ) youth wanted the party to adopt a more widespread ban.

The Laurentian’s regional youth committee proposed a ban for all public servants, not just those in a position of authority; a viewpoint reminiscent of the 2013 Charter of Values put forward by Pauline Marois’ PQ government.

In a vote Sunday morning, the proposal was rejected. Only 15 members in attendance voted in favour of the ban.

Another issue up for debate was the application of Bill 101 at the CEGEP level.

Bill 101, also known as Charter of the French Language made French the official language of government, courts and workplaces. It required that all signs be in French and that all children attend French school, with the exception of those whose parents attended English school in Canada.

That proposal was also voted down, but it was a divisive issue that left some members questioning the party’s direction.

Olivier Lacelle, a young delegate from the Montreal area was one of those wondering if the party would have what it takes come the next provincial election in 2018.

“We’ve decided to push back independence, we’ve decided to go easy on identity politics. A party must have a trademark to win and differentiate itself from its adversaries,” he said.

“If we back down on language, what will the Parti Québécois’ trademark be in 2018?”

