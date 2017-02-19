Traffic
February 19, 2017 1:55 pm
Updated: February 19, 2017 2:07 pm

Snowfall warning issued in west-central Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in west-central Saskatchewan.

Heavy snow was falling in the Meadow Lake region Sunday morning ahead of a warm front approaching from the south.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected by the end of the day.

The federal agency also said there is a risk of freezing rain Sunday. Motorists are being asked to be ready for changing road conditions.

Snowfall warning ISSUED for:

  • Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

