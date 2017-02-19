Snowfall warning issued in west-central Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning in west-central Saskatchewan Sunday.

Heavy snow was falling in the Meadow Lake region Sunday morning ahead of a warm front approaching from the south.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected by the end of the day.

The federal agency also said there is a risk of freezing rain Sunday. Motorists are being asked to be ready for changing road conditions.

Snowfall warning ISSUED for: