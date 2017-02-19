One person killed in Stoney Trail crash

A man in his 30s was killed Sunday after the SUV he was driving hit the overpass supports on Stoney Trail.

EMS were called to the single-vehicle collision underneath the Nosehill Drive overpass at around 8:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Paramedics determined that the man driving the SUV died at the scene and wasn’t transported to hospital.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision which caused police to close southbound Stoney Trail at Tuscany Boulevard.

Northbound traffic on Stoney Trail wasn’t affected but police advised motorists to avoid Nosehill Drive while the collision was being investigated.