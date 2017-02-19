Crime
February 19, 2017 12:28 pm

Winnipeg police arrest man carrying numerous weapons near Portage Place Sunday morning

sheldon-web By Reporter  Global News

Police arrested a man causing a disturbance behind Portage Place Sunday morning.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
WINNIPEG — A man carrying a number of weapons is in police custody after being arrested Sunday morning near Portage Place mall.

Winnipeg police discovered two men near the back of the mall causing a disturbance around 1:30 a.m.

Police arrested one of the men, who was possessing a knife, screwdriver and a round of ammunition.

The 24-year-old is facing up to ten charges including possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.

