Winnipeg police arrest man carrying numerous weapons near Portage Place Sunday morning

WINNIPEG — A man carrying a number of weapons is in police custody after being arrested Sunday morning near Portage Place mall.

Winnipeg police discovered two men near the back of the mall causing a disturbance around 1:30 a.m.

Police arrested one of the men, who was possessing a knife, screwdriver and a round of ammunition.

The 24-year-old is facing up to ten charges including possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.