3 men injured and arrested following apartment explosion

Montreal police confirmed three men were arrested Saturday after an explosion and subsequent fire in a third-floor unit of a triplex on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, near Villeray Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blast in Montreal’s Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borought at 12:50 p.m. ET.

When they arrived, there were two injured men standing outside the building.

According to Martin Vaillancourt, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department, one of the men had burns on his hands, while the other had burns to his face.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière confirmed that a third man was also injured and taken to hospital to be treated for facial burns.

Vaillancourt said the explosion was likely linked to the transformation of narcotics.

“They were using butane to transform drugs and one of them lit a cigarette,” he said.

All three men aged 47, 51 and 59, were arrested and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

It is not yet known what charges might be laid against the trio.