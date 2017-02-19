Man in hospital after stabbing near Place-d’Armes metro station

A 36-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed during an argument with another man in Old Montreal late Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Viger Avenue and St-Urbain Street, in front of the Place-d’Armes metro station, at 5:30 p.m. where they located a man who had been stabbed in the upper body.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

According to Montreal police, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

A perimeter was established following the assault to allow investigators to examine the scene.

No arrests have been made.