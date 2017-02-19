Two women in hospital after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton early Sunday.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews responded to a call about a single-car accident at Rutherford Road South and Clarence Street around 12:10 a.m.

A vehicle lost control and crashed into a light pole at the intersection. The pole impaled the vehicle and the two women were trapped.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Markham

Firefighters worked for about an hour to get one of the victims out.

Toronto paramedics said the two victims were taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.