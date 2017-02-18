Stepping into the spotlight for charity

A Kelowna couple has put on their dancing shoes to raise money for a good cause.

Vince Jones and Valaura Vedan are competing in the 9th annual ‘Swinging With the Stars’ dance competition.

Their tap routine is inspired by a scene from Gene Kelly’s ‘Singin’ in the Rain’.

“I don’t think we quite realized how much of a challenge tap would be,” Vedan said.

Besides the hours of practice they are putting into perfecting their moves, the couple is raising pledges for The Central Okanagan Hospice Society.

Their goal is ambitious – to raise $28 thousand in 28 days.

“I think the opportunity to do some good in the community and impact a great organization was what inspired us to be, like, ya, we’re crazy. We’ll do it,” Jones said.

With just ten days to go in their challenge, the couple still has more than $20 thousand to raise.

Donations are being accepted on their Facebook page.