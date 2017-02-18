World
February 18, 2017
Updated: February 18, 2017 5:25 pm

Bono meets Mike Pence to discuss AIDS relief efforts

By Staff Reuters

WATCH LIVE: Mike Pence, Bono hold impromptu meeting in Germany

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence capped his day of meetings in Munich, Germany, on Saturday February 18 with a surprise meeting with U2 front man, Bono.

The two men spoke about the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a U.S. initiative to tackle the AIDS epidemic, according to an aide to the vice president.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Bono praises ‘aggressive’ Trudeau as he pushes for Global Fund replenishment

Bono hailed Pence’s role in advocating for PEPFAR on multiple occasions during his time in Congress.

Pence was in Germany to attend the annual Munich Security Conference.

In his first major foreign policy address for the Trump administration, he told European leaders that he spoke for Trump when he promised “unwavering” commitment to the NATO alliance.

