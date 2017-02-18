Bono meets Mike Pence to discuss AIDS relief efforts

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence capped his day of meetings in Munich, Germany, on Saturday February 18 with a surprise meeting with U2 front man, Bono.

The two men spoke about the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a U.S. initiative to tackle the AIDS epidemic, according to an aide to the vice president.

Bono hailed Pence’s role in advocating for PEPFAR on multiple occasions during his time in Congress.

Pence was in Germany to attend the annual Munich Security Conference.

In his first major foreign policy address for the Trump administration, he told European leaders that he spoke for Trump when he promised “unwavering” commitment to the NATO alliance.