Community Living Tillsonburg complies with pay equity order

Community Living Tillsonburg (CLT) is providing its staff with an increase in pay following an order from the Pay Equity Hearings Tribunal.

Under the Pay Equity Act, CLT will provide a $1.60 per hour increase for employees in 2017.

The organization is expected to self-manage the pay equity increase of $412,500 in 2017-18.

The payouts are scheduled to be made on March 3rd for current employees.

The organization will be providing payments as of March 10th to former employees who were employed at CLT after January 1st, 2010.

According to a release issued by the organization, the total of the retro increases to current and former staff is around $1.3 million.

CLT will work with the Government of Ontario to develop the operational plan for 2017-18 to manage the cost increases.

The unionized employees are represented by Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 161. OPSEU threatened to take legal action against CLT if they did not adhere to the law a week ago.

The organization estimates that it will achieve full employee pay equity in 2040. The annual cost is approximately $1.5 million with a cumulative cost of more than $23 million.

The Government of Ontario stopped funding CLT for pay equity in 2009.