New audio reveals Donald Trump inviting golf club members to sit in on cabinet interviews

Shortly after winning the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump invited members of his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. to join in the “fun” as he interviewed “different people that will form our government.”

In audio obtained by Politico, the U.S. president is heard addressing members of the Trump National Golf Club in November during a dinner reception.

“We’re doing a lot of interviews tomorrow — generals, dictators, we have everything,” Trump said. “You may wanna come around. It’ll be fun. We’re really working tomorrow. We have meetings every 15, 20 minutes with different people that will form our government.”

“We’re going to be interviewing everybody — treasury, we’re going to be interviewing secretary of state,” he continued. “We have everybody coming in — if you want to come around, it’s going to be unbelievable … so you might want to come along.”

According to Politico, among the people Trump met with that weekend were future cabinet nominees Betsy Devos and Wilbur Ross as well as Mitt Romney, Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie.

A White House press official disputed the story saying it “tries to create a narrative that just isn’t true by taking snippets of conversations and events out of context.”

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders said her boss wasn’t actually extending the invite but was rather just “giving a description of what is happening and explaining the nature of the disruptions at the club and reassuring the members.”