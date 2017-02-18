Warm weather shuts down skating trail again until further notice

WINNIPEG — Warm weather might be a welcomed feeling for many, but not for the skating trail along the river.

Staff at The Forks said, the trail had to close on Saturday until further notice because of the above freezing temperatures hanging around for the next few days.

The #RRMTrail is CLOSED until further notice. We'll reassess when colder temps return ❄️ Please stay off the river. — RedRiverMutualTrail (@RRMTrail) February 18, 2017

Staff said it might be time to swap those skates for rubber boats and that Winnipeggers will have to stay off the ice until temperatures drop again and make it safe to take to the ice once more.

Events, such as Winter Pride, that were planned for the ice have been cancelled until further notice.

This is the second time the trail has had to shut down this winter.

While there’s no certainty on when the trail will re-open, temperatures are expected to dip below zero as early as Wednesday or Thursday.