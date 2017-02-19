This week on Focus Montreal: Feb. 18

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and brings their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Inspiring change in youth

The Montreal version of “WE Day,” takes place over two days next week at the Théatre St. Denis.

On Thursday, Feb. 23 French students from across the city will gather to celebrate WE day, while English students will fill the theatre on Friday, for a day of empowerment and motivation in the hopes of inspiring change.

WE is one of the world’s largest non-profit causes that has evolved into a global organization.

In Quebec alone, the WE community has raised over $500,000 to benifit local and global causes.

WE Day unites world-renowned speakers and award-winning performers with thousands of young people and families to celebrate, motivate and empower kids to change the world.

Elliot Miville-Deschênes, a 13-year-old Quebec actor, volunteer and WE Day participant sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about WE Day activities in Montreal.

To learn more about the organization or to become involved with the WE movement, visit the WE website.

Celebrating women of merit

Montreal’s Caribbean community is holding its annual A Taste of Tea event on Sunday, March 5.

The event is meant to mark International Women’s Day.

This year’s theme is “Woman of Song”and it’s organized by the city’s Playmas Cultural Association.

It will be held at the Côte-des-Neiges community centre on Côte-des-Neiges Road.

Six influential female jazz and gospel vocalists will be honoured with the Woman of Merit Award at the celebration.

This week, we continue to shine the spotlight on the nominees.

Kim Richardson, a two-time Juno Award winner, and R & B singer Geraldine Hunt dropped by Focus Montreal to share their stories.

Empowering women and girls

A 16-year-old student from Laurier Macdonald High School is making waves on the internet.

Olivia Fusco decided on a message of empowerment for her personal project in her graduation year.

The result is a spoken word anthem that is being viewed by women and girls everywhere.

With more than 62,000 views and counting for Fusco’s body-positive internet posting, the fearless high school senior is receiving a lot of well-deserved praise for her powerful message.

Fusco joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard for a one-on-one talk earlier this week.