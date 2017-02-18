VPD seek injured woman allegedly struck by a man in the street on West 10th Ave.

The Vancouver police are seeking a woman who was allegedly assaulted by a man in the street on West 10th Avenue on Friday morning.

Witnesses said they heard a woman scream and saw her lying in the avenue’s south lane, close to Alder Street just after 2 a.m. on Friday, police said in a news release.

A man allegedly struck her repeatedly and pulled her into a vehicle, which took off before police arrived.

Officers could not find the vehicle or its occupants.

The victim is described as a white woman in her early 20s. Police say she has straight, platinum blonde hair and bangs, and that she was wearing a black skirt and neutral-coloured top.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s.

He was well-dressed and had a medium build, dark, slicked-back hair, and was wearing a black trench coat and blue jeans, police said.

The vehicle is described as a silver-coloured luxury sedan.