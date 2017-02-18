Man impaled by branch while on ATV: EMS

A man in his 40s was flown to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary Friday night after his leg was impaled by a branch.

EMS said the man had been on his ATV in the area of Highway 40 and Transalta Road west of Calgary when the incident occurred just after 7 p.m.

According to EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux, the victim was driven to a main road in a private vehicle with the branch still in his leg when EMS intercepted them.

Crews called for STARS to transport the man to the Foothills Hospital.

The man is believed to have a severe upper leg injury and was listed in serious condition.