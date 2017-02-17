Calgary-made ‘Semispheres’ video game earns PlayStation4 certification

A Calgary-created video game has made it to the big time: “Semispheres” has received PlayStation4 certification.

With an out-of-this-world look and feel, the split-screen parallel puzzle has jellyfish-like characters—or neurons—users control simultaneously.

The goal is to get neurons to the portals at the end of the game, with successive levels getting tougher and tougher.

“It’s more about figuring out what you need to do and less about executing that,” Calgary creator Radu Muresan said.

The developer has spent nearly three years and thousands of hours making the game. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, all that hard work finally paid off when the game became available on the PlayStation store.

“There’s a lot of work in making the game and dealing with everything that’s required to pass through certification for any console,” Muresan said.

Muresan outsourced the soundtrack to a Dutch composer and the illustrations to a Calgary artist.

“It’s super inspiring,” game developer Justin Luk said. “Calgary has no game industry. Anything we had was either related to gambling software or web games and that kind of thing.”