Mexican authorities find vials of fake anti-cancer drug

MEXICO CITY – Health authorities in Mexico have found five vials of a fake anti-cancer drug, supporting claims that a state government bought fake medications that contained inert substances.

The federal Health Department said the fake medication was found in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, where the current governor has accused his predecessor in the medical scandal.

The department said Avastin had been administered to 119 patients in Veracruz between 2010 and 2016, but is unclear whether they got fake doses.

Investigators said Friday they also found 23 tons of expired medications at state government warehouses. They also found that several firms that supplied the state government did not have offices at the addresses listed on procurement forms.

Current Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes said the scandal occurred under his predecessor, Javier Duarte.