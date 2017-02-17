Calgary police seek ‘person of interest’ after reports of man masturbating in movie theatre

Police are asking for the public’s help after they were called to a Calgary movie theatre following reports of a man masturbating in one of the theatres.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at about 8:30 p.m. in a Cineplex Odeon at 91 Crowfoot Terrace N.W.

“When the man realized he was being watched, he left the theatre through an emergency exit,” police said in a statement Friday.

Police describe the man as in his 40s, 5’7” to 5’9” with a heavy build and light hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police are looking to identify and question the person in the above photos as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.