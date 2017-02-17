Edmonton police warn public about convicted offender they believe ‘will commit another violent offence’

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about a convicted offender being released back into the community because they believe he “will commit another violent offence against someone.”

On Friday, police described 40-year-old Edward Currie as a “convicted violent offender, including violence within intimate relationships.”

They said Currie will be closely monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit and that they are seeking a recognizance order on him.

Currie’s release is subject to a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

•Abiding by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day

•Abstaining from buying, possessing or consuming alcohol and drugs, including marijuana

•Not going to any establishment where the primary focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol like a tavern, bar, lounge or nightclub

•Not leaving the city of Edmonton without approval from his supervisor

•Not dating or entering into an intimate or sexual relationship with any person or having any friendships with females without disclosing such a development to his supervisor

Currie is described as being 6’2″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone sees Currie breaching any of his conditions, they are asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Police said they decided to issue the warning after considering privacy concerns but believe the public’s right to know warranted the warning.

They also called on the public to use the warning to “take suitable precautionary measures” and not to engage in any form of vigilantism.